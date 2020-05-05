World in 'fight of our lives' but there's hope, says WHO expert

LONDON/GENEVA • Parts of the world are starting to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic and to cautiously resume some sort of normal life, but the coronavirus will pose significant risks until vaccines are developed, the World Health Organisation's (WHO) top emergencies expert said on Sunday.

Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's emergencies programme, said while many countries are still in the eye of the storm, others were beginning to show it is possible to contain the disease to some extent.

"In that sense, there's hope," he told Reuters in an online interview from Geneva.

"At a global level, the situation is still very, very serious but the pattern of the disease and the trajectory of the virus is very different in different parts of the world right now," he said. "What we're learning is that it is possible to get this disease under control and it is possible to begin resuming normal economic and social life, with a new way of having to do that, and with extreme caution and vigilance."

But some countries in Africa and central and South America are still seeing "an upward trajectory in cases" and though they may not seem to have a big problem yet, the availability of tests remains an issue, he added.

Nearly 3.6 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and more than 249,000 have died. Infections have been reported in over 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December.

"We're in the middle of the fight of our lives - all of us around the world," Dr Ryan said. "There's going to be a significant and extended risk until we reach a point where we have a safe and effective vaccine available to all."

He said some countries, including China, South Korea, Singapore and New Zealand, had reached what he described as "a steady state" with regard to the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Europe and North America are beginning to emerge from "very intense epidemics" and are now trying to navigate a safe exit from severe restrictions on economic and social activities imposed in the past few months, he said.

After months of strict lockdown, people in Italy and Spain started to enjoy a little more freedom on Sunday. Israel has reopened some schools, while South Korea would further relax social distancing rules from tomorrow, allowing a phased reopening of businesses.

Dr Ryan said this showed "not that the virus can be beaten absolutely, but that we can reach a point where we have enough control over the virus that our social and economic lives can begin again". Still, he reiterated that any government seeking to relax restrictions should do so with extreme caution.

The WHO warned last Friday that countries must lift lockdowns gradually, while still being "on the look-out" for Covid-19 and ready to restore restrictions if needed.

