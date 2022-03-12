World ignored the highest alert for Covid-19, says WHO

GENEVA • Yesterday marked two years to the day since the World Health Organisation (WHO) first described Covid-19 as a pandemic, shaking countries into action as the disease ripped across the planet.

The pandemic has turned the world upside down, claiming more than six million lives and infecting at least 450 million people.

But the WHO voiced its frustration at people marking the second anniversary of March 11, 2020, insisting that the real alarm came six weeks earlier - but few people bothered to sit up and take notice.

The WHO declared a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) - the highest level of alarm in the global health regulations - on Jan 30, 2020, when outside of China, fewer than 100 cases and no deaths had been reported.

But it was only when WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the worsening situation as a pandemic on March 11 that many countries seemed to wake up to the danger.

The WHO is not marking the anniversary and, two years on, it is still irked that governments did not heed the original alert.

"The world was possessed with the word 'pandemic'," said WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan. "The warning in January was way more important than the announcement in March. Do you want the warning to say you've just drowned or would you like the warning to say the flood is coming?"

Dr Ryan said the PHEIC declaration fell on deaf ears.

"People weren't listening. We were ringing the bell and people weren't acting," he told a live interaction on the WHO's social media channels on Thursday.

"What I was most stunned by was the lack of response, the lack of urgency in relation to WHO's highest level of alert in international law, as agreed by all our member states. They agreed to this."

He said the declaration of a pandemic was simply stating the obvious once it had already happened - and insisted countries had plenty of advance notice.

"There are a lot of people in the media and everywhere who have this big argument: WHO declared a pandemic late. No!" said Dr Ryan.

"The world was well warned about the impending pandemic," he added. "By March, I think there was such frustration that it was, 'Okay, you want a pandemic, here's your pandemic.'"

Meanwhile, the United Nations Human Rights Council held a panel discussion on Thursday on ensuring equitable, affordable, timely and universal access for all countries to vaccines in response to the pandemic.

Ms Michelle Bachelet, the UN high commissioner for human rights, said at the event that as the world entered the third year of the pandemic, the international community stood at a crossroads and needed to "choose the right path".

"The world has been profoundly fortunate to have had effective Covid-19 vaccines developed at an unprecedented pace," she said. "Science has saved millions of lives and livelihoods. But we have failed to administer the vaccines in a fair and equitable manner."

Emphasising that the "pandemic's finish line is still out of sight", Ms Bachelet said "a false narrative that it may be over is arising in some countries with high vaccination rates and where the effects of the Omicron variant have been relatively mild".

"Yet, low vaccination rates in many countries continue to create ideal conditions for new variants to emerge," she said.

"So they pose a threat to everyone."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, XINHUA