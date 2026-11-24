Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Approximately 570,000 people worldwide lost their lives to AIDS in 2025 – equivalent to almost 1,600 deaths per day.

GENEVA - Despite progress in the fight against HIV, international funding cuts threaten to undermine the battle against the virus which still claims 1,600 lives every day, the United Nations warned on Nov 24.

“The world has moved closer towards controlling the HIV pandemic, but changes in funding and resulting service disruptions jeopardise this progress,” the UNAIDS agency said in its annual global update.

The number of AIDS-related deaths has fallen to its lowest level in more than two decades – a trend the organisation attributes to the “extensive coverage and improved quality of treatment and care programmes”.

Approximately 570,000 people worldwide lost their lives to AIDS in 2025 – equivalent to almost 1,600 deaths per day – a figure down from 600,000 in 2024 and 1.3 million in 2010.

Based on data from 172 countries, the agency estimated that in 2025, 41 million people were living with HIV – of whom 32.1 million were accessing antiretroviral therapy.

As more people with HIV take antiretroviral medication, the risk of the virus being transmitted also decreases, the organisation said.

It is therefore estimated that 1.2 million people contracted HIV in 2025 – down from 1.3 million the year before, and well down from the peak of 3.5 million in 1994.

“HIV, which was once a death sentence, has become a manageable health condition for millions of people thanks to life-saving HIV medicines,” said UNAIDS.

The twice-yearly injectable drug lenacapavir, and other new long-acting prevention innovations in the pipeline, “offer the prospect of protecting millions more people from acquiring HIV”, said UNAIDS.

Funding cuts

However, progress has been uneven, and HIV programmes faced an 18% decrease in international financing over the past year, said UNAIDS.

“Funding losses have destabilised HIV programmes worldwide, coinciding with a wider contraction in official development assistance over the years,” it said.

Though the United States remains the biggest source of international HIV funding, Washington’s contributions fell by 26% between 2024 and 2025.

The impact “has been especially dramatic given the reliance of many countries on its support for core HIV programmes”, said UNAIDS.

Meanwhile disbursements from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria dropped by 13% in 2025.

“The world is sleepwalking into a preventable crisis,” said UNAIDS executive director Winnie Byanyima.

“Every clinic that closes, every outreach worker who loses their job and every young woman turned away from prevention services today risks becoming a new HIV infection tomorrow.”

Though governments acted quickly to safeguard their HIV treatment programmes, “prevention services and community systems have been badly affected”, said UNAIDS.

Fewer HIV tests and viral load tests are being conducted, and the number of people starting HIV treatment for the first time has declined.

The brunt of the impact from these cuts is expected to be felt in sub-Saharan Africa, which remains the region most affected by HIV, the agency said.

Worst impact may lie ahead

Given that current UNAIDS HIV estimates do not yet capture the full effects of the 2025 funding disruptions, “the worst impact may still be ahead,” it said.

Reductions in testing, prevention, outreach, treatment initiation and adherence support will eventually translate into increased HIV transmission and rising AIDS-related illness and deaths, it warned.

UNAIDS said 92 million people had acquired HIV since the start of the epidemic, of whom 44.2 million had died from AIDS-related illnesses.

The UN first set out in 2015 the target of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

“The global upheavals and financial constrictions of the HIV response have been dramatic, and their effects will reverberate for some time,” the agency said.

“But the means to reinvigorate the global effort to end AIDS exist; and ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 is still possible.” AFP