World falling behind in climate battle: UN report

PARIS • Humanity is falling further behind in the race against climate change, with the gap between greenhouse gas emissions and levels needed to achieve the Paris climate treaty temperature goals continuing to widen, the UN Environment Programme's "emissions gap" report has found.

With only a single degree Celsius of warming so far, the world has seen a crescendo of deadly wildfires, heatwaves and hurricanes.

In a push for more ambitious action on the environment, the European Union - responsible for 10 per cent of global emissions - has set a 2050 perspective to help give direction to member states, companies and citizens to anticipate costs in fighting temperature increases.

Meanwhile, Japan's Cabinet has approved a climate change adaptation plan aimed at countering the dangers caused by global warming, including disasters.

