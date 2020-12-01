World Economic Forum 2021 weighs venue options amid report of move to Singapore

COLOGNY (BLOOMBERG) - The World Economic Forum (WEF) is considering alternative locations for next year's annual gathering in light of Europe's still-high Covid-19 cases.

While the WEF is still planning to hold the event at the Buergenstock resort in Lucerne, "due to current circumstances in Europe we are looking at other options," spokesman Yann Zopf said Monday (Nov 30).

A decision will be announced before Christmas, he said.

Normally held in the ski resort of Davos each January, the 2021 edition was postponed due to the pandemic and is scheduled for May at the Buergenstock.

But Swiss media in recent days said the WEF is looking at sites in other countries. CH-Media reported on Monday that Singapore would be the alternative location.

The annual gathering attracts political leaders including US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as well as a parade of billionaires, executives and celebrities to debate global challenges.