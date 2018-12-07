World Briefs: Yemen war rivals lash out in talks

Yemen war rivals lash out in talks

RIMBO (Sweden) • Talks between Yemen's government and rebels, locked in a devastating war for nearly four years, opened yesterday amid high tension.

Both sides doubled down on their rival demands, just moments before the consultations opened in Sweden. The talks mark the first attempt in two years to broker an end to the conflict which has killed at least 10,000 people.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

US priest accused of abusing Filipino boys

MANILA • An American Catholic priest wanted for allegedly sexually abusing Filipino altar boys has been arrested in the Philippines.

The Philippine immigration bureau said it had received information regarding the alleged sexual exploitation by Kenneth Bernard Hendricks. The 77-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Three killed in Iran suicide car bomb

DUBAI • At least three people died and 24 others were injured in a suicide car bomb attack on the police headquarters in Iran's south-east yesterday, state media reported, adding that the perpetrator was killed.

Television also reported shooting in the area, located in the region of Sistan-Baluchestan, home to a Sunni Muslim minority in the largely Shi'ite country.

REUTERS