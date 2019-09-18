World Briefs: Suicide bomber kills 24 at Afghan rally

Suicide bomber kills 24 at Afghan rally

KABUL • A suicide bomber on a motorcycle targeted a campaign rally by President Ashraf Ghani in northern Afghanistan yesterday, killing at least 24 people and wounding 31.

Mr Ghani was unharmed. The Taleban claimed responsibility for the attack ahead of elections on Sept 28 that are vehemently opposed by the militant group.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Australians charged with spying in Iran

TEHERAN • Iran has charged three detained Australians with spying, a judiciary spokesman said yesterday, after the reported arrest of a travel-blogging couple and an academic.

It was the first official confirmation that they had been detained after their families said last week they had been arrested.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Border guards injured by N. Koreans: Russia

MOSCOW • Russia's main intelligence agency said yesterday three border guards were injured after they were attacked by North Koreans fishing illegally.

The FSB said the guards were patrolling the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, when they detected two North Korean ships and 11 motorboats.

The crew of one of the ships attacked the guards.

ASSOCIATED PRESS