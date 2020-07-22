World Briefs : S. Korea's Naver shifts data from HK

S. Korea's Naver shifts data from HK

SEOUL • South Korea's Internet giant Naver said it has moved its backup servers that store users' personal data from Hong Kong to Singapore yesterday, less than a month after China's Parliament passed a sweeping national security law that would punish crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.

The company said it relocated its backup servers "to better manage and protect our user data" and did not mention the law as a reason.

But this month, social media platform TikTok pulled out of Hong Kong to join other major tech companies - Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Twitter and Zoom - in a pushback against the law as they suspend processing government requests for user data in Hong Kong.

REUTERS

HK cops disperse protesters in mall

HONG KONG • Riot police used pepper spray to disperse small groups of demonstrators who had gathered inside a mall in the town of Yuen Long to mark the one-year anniversary of an attack against protesters by government supporters.

The attack inside Yuen Long subway station, where a group of stick-wielding men set upon protesters returning from a rally in the city, was a pivotal moment in last year's huge pro-democracy protests.

Videos of bloody beatings that went viral had further infuriated pro-democracy protesters as they accused the police of deliberately allowing the attackers to gather and depart unmolested.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

US Navy holding two drills in Asia

NEW DELHI/TOKYO • The United States Navy said yesterday that it was conducting two military exercises in Asian waters this week.

The US strike group led by the USS Ronald Reagan was carrying out drills with naval forces from Japan and Australia in the Philippine Sea, while the USS Nimitz was deployed in the Indian Ocean off the northern end of the Malacca Strait for exercises with the Indian navy.

The exercises come as India sought closer ties with the US after a deadly clash on its disputed border in the Himalayas last month frayed its relationship with China.

REUTERS

US firms team up to fight emissions

NEW YORK • Microsoft, Nike, Starbucks, Unilever and five other industry titans from various sectors in the US are teaming up to help businesses globally achieve zero carbon emissions.

Called Transform to Net Zero, the group plans to work with the Environmental Defence Fund - a United States-based non-profit environmental advocacy group - and focus on delivering guidance, research and blueprints for businesses to achieve zero carbon emissions no later than 2050.

While many companies have made commitments to improve their environmental efforts, critics say action by the corporate world still falls far short of the sort of far-reaching change needed to meet United Nations targets on emissions and capping the global rise at 1.5 deg C.

REUTERS