World Briefs: Russia returning 3 Ukraine naval ships

Russia returning 3 Ukraine naval ships

KIEV • Ukraine's military confirmed yesterday that Russia is returning three Ukrainian naval ships that it captured in the Kerch Strait last November.

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said earlier yesterday that Moscow had successfully handed three naval ships it captured last year back to Ukraine, ahead of a four-way peace summit on eastern Ukraine next month in Paris.

REUTERS

Maldives lawmakers dismiss 2 top judges

MALE • Maldivian lawmakers voted yesterday to dismiss the Chief Justice and a Supreme Court judge - a move the government said was part of an overhaul of the judiciary, but the opposition branded it an attack on the courts' independence.

Lawmakers said they were acting on the recommendation of the Parliament-appointed judicial watchdog, which said this month that some of the top court's judges had violated the Constitution. There was no immediate comment from Chief Justice Ahmed Abdulla Didi and judge Adam Mohamed Abdulla.

REUTERS

Myanmar satirists get more jail time

YANGON • A Myanmar court yesterday sentenced six satirical performers to a year in prison for lambasting the country's powerful military, adding to one-year sentences that five of them had been handed.

Seven members of the Peacock Generation troupe were nabbed this year for putting on street shows calling for top generals to be tried at the International Criminal Court.

DPA

Dhaka flies in onions amid record prices

DHAKA • Bangladesh is urgently flying in onions as the price of the essential ingredient in local dishes soared to record highs, an official said on Sunday.

The price of onions has climbed to eye-watering levels in Bangladesh since neighbouring India banned exports in late September after heavy monsoon rains reduced the crop. One kilogram of the vegetable usually costs 30 taka (S$0.48) but this has soared to up to 260 taka since the ban was imposed.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE