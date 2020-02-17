World Briefs: Red alert for Wales as storm batters Britain

Red alert for Wales as storm batters Britain

LONDON • Storm Dennis swept across Britain yesterday, with the army drafted in to help deal with heavy flooding and high winds as officials warned it could be "life-threatening" in South Wales.

The government weather agency issued a rare red warning for the area, saying there was a risk of "significant impacts from flooding" that included a "danger to life from fast-flowing water, extensive flooding to property and road closures".

British Airways and easyJet confirmed they had grounded flights, while two bodies were pulled from rough seas off the south England coast on Saturday as the storm barrelled in.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rockets hit base near US embassy in Iraq

BAGHDAD • Multiple rockets hit near the United States embassy in Iraq's capital early yesterday, an American military source said, the latest in a flurry of attacks against US assets in the country.

"The coalition confirms small rockets impacted the Iraqi base hosting (coalition) troops in the international zone... No casualties," said coalition spokesman Myles Caggins.

That base is the headquarters for the US-led coalition, deployed in Iraq since 2014 to help local troops fight the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria militant group.

Iraq's military said three Katyusha rockets hit inside a high-security enclave where the US mission and the base are located, as well as Iraqi government buildings, United Nations offices and other embassies.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

US slams Venezuela's arrest of Guaido's uncle

WASHINGTON • The US State Department on Saturday condemned the detention of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido's uncle as politically motivated and demanded his immediate release.

Mr Juan Jose Marquez was detained last Tuesday on his return to Venezuela after a three-week international tour.

He was with Mr Guaido, who is recognised by more than 50 countries as Venezuela's legitimate president.

According to the State Department, Mr Marquez was being accused of smuggling explosive material aboard a direct international flight from Portugal.

REUTERS