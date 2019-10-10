World Briefs: Rechargeable battery developers get Nobel

Rechargeable battery developers get Nobel

STOCKHOLM • Three scientists have won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Chemistry for developing rechargeable lithium-ion batteries which made the global information technology, mobile and fossil-fuel free revolutions possible.

American John Goodenough, at 97, became the oldest winner of a Nobel prize and shares the 9 million Swedish crown (S$1.25 million) award equally with Briton Stanley Whittingham and Japanese Akira Yoshino, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Nobel Committee said yesterday.

"They created a rechargeable world," stated the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which awards the accolade.

REUTERS

US strikes hit Afghan civilians: UN report

KABUL • United States air strikes on alleged Taleban drug labs in Afghanistan in May killed or wounded at least 39 civilians, including 14 children, and violated international humanitarian law as the victims were non-combatants, a UN report said yesterday.

The US Forces-Afghanistan rejected the UN report and maintained there were no casualties. Air strikes on May 5 hit more than 60 sites in the western provinces of Farah and Nimroz, bordering Iran.

REUTERS

New Thai visa rule for older visitors

BANGKOK • Foreigners in the "risky" over-50 age group must present proof of health insurance when applying for Thai long-term non-immigrant visas, a minister said yesterday.

The rule takes effect at the end of the month to ensure the visitors can afford treatment during a maximum one-year stay and the government does not have to foot the bill, said deputy minister of public health Sathit Pitutecha.

REUTERS