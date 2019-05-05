World Briefs: No to e-scooters on pavements in France

No to e-scooters on pavements in France

PARIS • France will ban electric scooters from pavements in September.

An estimated 15,000 scooters have flooded the French capital since their introduction last year, a number projected to surge to 40,000 by the end of this year.

Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne told Le Parisien in remarks published yesterday that anyone riding an e-scooter, monowheel, personal transporter or hoverboard on the pavement would be fined €135 (S$205).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Brazil's President axes trip to US amid protests

BRASILIA • Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has cancelled a trip to the United States, his office said on Friday, after sharp protests against his being honoured as Person of the Year by the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce.

Due to Mr Bolsonaro's past racist, homophobic and misogynist remarks, organisers saw multiple venues in New York refuse to host the gala dinner. Major sponsors also yanked their support for the event.

REUTERS

Sri Lanka Sunday mass to be screened on TV

COLOMBO • Sri Lanka's Catholic Church will televise a private Sunday mass after cancelling regular services over fears of a repeat of Easter suicide bombings that killed 257 people, a spokesman said.

Father Edmund Tillakaratne said yesterday that a service conducted by Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith will be broadcast on television.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE