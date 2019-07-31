World Briefs: Muslim ministers rejoin Sri Lanka's Cabinet

Muslim ministers rejoin Sri Lanka's Cabinet

COLOMBO • Sri Lanka's Muslim ministers, who resigned after the deadly Easter Sunday bombings, have rejoined the government, officials said yesterday.

A spokesman for the nine Muslim lawmakers said they decided to accept their old portfolios after police cleared them of links to Islamists involved with the April 21 attacks.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

57 inmates dead in Brazil prison riot

SAO PAULO • A clash between two prison gangs has left at least 57 inmates dead, with 16 of them decapitated, Para state authorities said.

The riot began at around 7am on Monday in the city of Altamira. Rival gangs took at least two prison officers hostage. The authorities said most of the dead were killed in the ensuing fire, while two of the guards taken hostage were later freed.

REUTERS

Dubai ruler, wife battle for custody of children

LONDON • Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed Rashid Al-Maktoum began a court battle with one of his wives yesterday over their children.

The preliminary hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London saw Princess Haya - the half-sister of Jordan's King Abdullah - asking the court for wardship of her children. She took them to London with her when she fled the United Arab Emirates.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE