World Briefs: Malaysia gets tough on vaping, e-cigs

Malaysia gets tough on vaping, e-cigs

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia is planning to introduce strict regulations on the sale and use of electronic cigarettes and vaporisers, health officials said yesterday, as countries around the world move to ban devices that have been linked to deaths and youth addiction.

Public health officials in the United States have recommended against using e-cigarettes after 12 deaths and 805 cases of illnesses linked to e-cigarette use were reported. About five million Malaysians aged 15 and older are smokers, out of its 32-million population.

REUTERS

One killed in sword attack in Finland

HELSINKI • One person was killed and 10 injured in what appears to have been a sword attack at a vocational school in Finland.

Police opened fire on the attacker, who is among the injured. Two people sustained serious wounds, local police said on Twitter.

A man used a sword to slit a woman's throat before stabbing her in the stomach, regional newspaper Keskisuomalainen reported.

BLOOMBERG

Russia detains more N. Korean poachers

MOSCOW • Russian border guards have detained 87 North Korean poachers and 11 small vessels in waters in the Sea of Japan which Moscow considers its own exclusive economic zone, the Interfax news agency said yesterday.

It is the third such round-up of North Korean fishermen in recent weeks amid what the Kremlin has said is a clampdown on illegal poaching.

REUTERS