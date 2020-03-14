World Briefs: Iraq summons British, US envoys over attacks

Iraq summons British, US envoys over attacks

BAGHDAD • Iraq's Foreign Ministry yesterday said it was summoning US and British envoys following deadly overnight air strikes on military installations in the country.

The raids by US warplanes were in retaliation for a rocket attack on Wednesday that killed a British soldier and two US personnel.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Greece's first woman president begins term

ATHENS • Greece's first woman president began her term yesterday with a pledge to protect the country's borders and defend human rights, while warning Greeks to follow health rules as the country grapples with over 100 coronavirus cases.

Ms Katerina Sakellaropoulou, a 63-year-old former senior judge, said she would "walk together" with the Greeks to create a "prosperous" and "cosmopolitan" future.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

French ex-surgeon on trial for raping minors

PARIS • A retired French surgeon went on trial yesterday accused of sexually assaulting and raping minors in what prosecutors believe could be France's biggest-ever paedophilia case. Joel Le Scouarnec, 69, entered the dock in Saintes in south-west France charged with the rape and sexual abuse of four children.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE