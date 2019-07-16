World Briefs: Iran urges Europe to save nuclear deal

Iran urges Europe to save nuclear deal

BRUSSELS/TEHERAN • Iran's atomic energy agency said yesterday that it could reverse its nuclear programme to the status it had attained before curbs were imposed under a 2015 landmark agreement with world powers.

The country's foreign ministry has urged European parties to the deal to take "practical, effective and responsible decisions" to save the agreement. The comments came as European foreign ministers met yesterday for talks to prevent the deal from unravelling completely.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Moon: Tokyo's claim about Seoul a challenge

SEOUL • South Korean President Moon Jae-in said yesterday Japan's reported accusations that Seoul had exported banned goods to North Korea posed a "grave challenge" amid a dispute over Japanese export curbs.

At a meeting with senior aides, Mr Moon warned that Japan's recent imposition of curbs on exports of high-tech materials to South Korea would inflict more damage on the Japanese economy, and urged Tokyo to return to talks.

REUTERS

WHO says baby food has too much sugar

COPENHAGEN • Baby food products often contain too much sugar, a World Health Organisation report has found.

Around half of 8,000 products from four countries that were inspected provided more than 30 per cent of their calories from total sugars.

More than half were labelled as suitable for infants less than six months old, contrary to WHO recommendations that infants receive only breast milk for their first six months of life.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE