World Briefs: French unions defend power cut

French unions defend power cut

PARIS • France's warring trade unions yesterday defended their decision to cut power to thousands of homes, companies and even the Bank of France to force a weakened government to drop a wide-ranging pension reform.

The power cuts added to a sense of chaos in the second week of nationwide strikes that have crippled transport, shut schools and brought more than half a million people onto the street against President Emmanuel Macron's reform.

REUTERS

2 missing bodies may never be found

WELLINGTON • The New Zealand authorities said yesterday that they believe the two bodies still missing after a deadly volcanic eruption last week have been washed out to sea and may never be found.

Police Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement said he believes a storm soon after the eruption washed the bodies down a stream and into the Pacific Ocean.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Life in prison for shinkansen killer

TOKYO • A Japanese man was sentenced to life in prison yesterday, after a stabbing attack on a speeding bullet train last year that left one dead and two others injured, sparking a national debate about safety as Tokyo prepares to host the summer Olympics next year.

Prosecutors had demanded the life sentence for Ichiro Kojima, 23, who said he had committed the crime on a shinkansen train between Tokyo and Osaka out of frustration.

REUTERS

Thai army regrets killing 3 Muslims

BANGKOK • The Thai army has expressed "regret" after troops shot dead three Muslim men foraging in the jungle this week, and promised a probe, a rare admission of wrongdoing by the military in Thailand's insurgency-scarred south.

The commander of the southern army region - which oversees the country's three southernmost provinces - apologised for the "mistaken identity" made by the officers.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE