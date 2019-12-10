World Briefs: Finland's new PM, 34, is world's youngest

Finland's new PM, 34, is world's youngest

HELSINKI • Finland's new prime minister - the world's youngest premier - will have a finance minister two years her junior in a new women-led coalition Cabinet after a political shake-up, party officials said yesterday.

Ms Sanna Marin, 34, from the dominant Social Democrats, was nominated on Sunday. Centre Party chief Katri Kulmuni, 32, will get the finance post when the full new Cabinet is announced this week, party members said.

REUTERS

Rights group calls for Myanmar boycott

THE HAGUE • Human rights campaigners supporting Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim minority called for a global boycott of the country yesterday, a day before genocide hearings begin at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Myanmar leader and Nobel Peace prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who arrived in the Netherlands on Sunday, will defend her country's record during three days of hearings initiated after a lawsuit was filed by Gambia last month.

REUTERS

Malaysia gets first polio case in 27 years

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia began a vaccination campaign in a rural town on Borneo island after a three-month-old boy was confirmed to have polio in the country's first case of the highly infectious virus in 27 years.

Malaysia is the second Asian country to have reported a polio case after an outbreak in the Philippines in September.

ASSOCIATED PRESS