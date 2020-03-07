World Briefs: EU urges migrants to avoid Greek border

EU urges migrants to avoid Greek border

ZAGREB • The European Union pleaded yesterday for migrants in Turkey not to go to the Greek border or try to breach it, saying the frontier was closed and that any encouragement to do so by Turkish authorities was a game that must stop.

Greek security forces have used tear gas and water cannon to deter tens of thousands of migrants from trying to cross the border after Ankara said last week it would no longer abide by a 2016 deal with the EU to keep them.

Turkey hosts some 3.6 million refugees from the civil war in Syria, its southern neighbour, and faces a further big influx due to continued fighting.

REUTERS

737 Max test flight 'could come soon'

WASHINGTON • US Federal Aviation Administration chief Stephen Dickson has said he thinks a certification test flight for the Boeing 737 Max - a key milestone for the return of the grounded plane - could come soon.

"We're working through the last few software review and documentation issues and then I think within a matter of a few weeks we should be seeing a certification flight," he said at a Washington aviation conference on Thursday. The 737 Max has been grounded for almost a year after two fatal crashes killed 346 people in five months.

REUTERS

Blast outside US embassy in Tunisia

TUNIS • Two militants on a motorbike blew themselves up outside the US embassy in Tunisia yesterday, killing a policeman and injuring several others in the country's most serious attack in months.

The explosion took place near the embassy's main gate.

The Interior Ministry said two militants were killed carrying out the attack and five police officers were injured, while a civilian suffered minor injuries.

State news agency TAP reported that one policeman was killed.

REUTERS