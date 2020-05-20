World Briefs: Data of 9m EasyJet customers hacked

Data of 9m EasyJet customers hacked

LONDON • British budget airline EasyJet said yesterday that hackers had accessed the e-mail and travel details of around nine million customers, and the credit card data of more than 2,000 of them, in a "highly sophisticated" attack.

The airline said it did not look like any personal data had been misused, and that it has engaged forensic experts to investigate.

REUTERS

Fire at LG Chem's plant leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

SEOUL • A fire broke out at a catalyst plant in LG Chem's petrochemical complex in South Korea's south-western city of Seosan yesterday, leaving one worker dead and two injured, the company and a fire station official said.

LG Chem said the cause of the fire was likely to be spontaneous ignition of powder at the plant, but that the firm was investigating further. Early this month, a gas leak at its unit's factory in India killed more than 10 people.

REUTERS

Trump: OK for Pompeo to ask staff to walk dog

WASHINGTON • President Donald Trump has backed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over suggestions that he asked a government worker to walk his dog, saying Mr Pompeo had better things to do.

Democrats in the US Congress have launched a probe after Mr Trump last week fired the State Department's internal watchdog, who was looking in part into a complaint over how Mr Pompeo had asked a staff member to carry out personal errands.

"I'd rather have him (Mr Pompeo) on the phone with some world leader than have him wash dishes because maybe his wife isn't there," Mr Trump said on Monday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Unions file complaint against McDonald's

WASHINGTON • A global group of labour unions said on Monday it has filed a complaint against McDonald's for "systemic sexual harassment" at the fast-food chain's restaurants around the world. The complaint, filed at the OECD, was the first of its kind to target an MNC, its authors said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE