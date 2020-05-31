World Briefs :Data analysis for crashed Pakistan jet

Data analysis for crashed Pakistan jet

KARACHI • Work on the flight data and cockpit voice recorders of a crashed Pakistani airliner will begin in France on Tuesday, investigators said yesterday.

"The mission on site (of the crash) is about to be completed," BEA, the French air safety investigation authority for civil aviation, said on Twitter.

Pakistan International Airlines' Flight PK8303, an Airbus A-320, went down in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on May 22, killing 97 of the 99 people on board.

Deaths of migrants in truck: 13 charged

PARIS • Thirteen suspects arrested by French police over the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants in a refrigerated lorry in Britain have been charged with people trafficking, a judicial source said yesterday.

Six of the group - mainly Vietnamese and French nationals - were held last Tuesday in the Paris region and have also been charged with manslaughter.

The migrants were found dead in the lorry in an industrial zone east of London in October 2019. The driver of the lorry has already admitted manslaughter.

Palestinian shot dead by Israeli police

JERUSALEM • Israeli police in annexed east Jerusalem yesterday shot dead a Palestinian with special needs they mistakenly thought was armed with a pistol, Israeli and Palestinian sources said.

The incident happened in the alleys of the walled Old City near Lions' Gate, an access point mainly used by Palestinians.

The Palestinians' official news agency Wafa identified the dead man as Mr Eyad Hallak, a resident of the Wadi Joz neighbourhood of east Jerusalem.

Journalist, driver killed in Kabul blast

KABUL • A journalist and a driver were killed and at least six people were wounded when a private bus carrying employees of an Afghan television station was bombed in Kabul yesterday, said the director of Khurshid TV.

A preliminary probe showed a bomb attached by magnets to a bus used by Khurshid TV employees was blown up during the evening rush hour.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

