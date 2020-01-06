World Briefs: Chinese fishing ships still in Natuna waters

Chinese fishing ships still in Natuna waters

JAKARTA • Chinese fishing vessels continued to be in the waters off Natuna, Riau Islands, yesterday despite an ongoing diplomatic tug of war between Indonesia and China over the latter's naval manoeuvres in the region last week.

Indonesia's Joint Defence Area Command (Kogabwilhan) I commander Rear-Admiral Yudo Margono said the foreign vessels had been seen catching fish in waters only 209km from Ranai, the capital of Natuna regency.

"The ships were accompanied by a couple of Chinese coast guard vessels and one fishing guard vessel," said Rear-Adm Yudo, adding that they had deployed two warships in an official military operation to drive the foreign vessels out of Natuna.

THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Man killed in shark attack in Australia

SYDNEY • A man has been bitten to death by a suspected great white shark at a popular diving spot off Australia's south-western coast, officials said yesterday.

He was attacked at Cull Island near the town of Esperance in Western Australia state.

The fatal attack, the first in Australia this year, is the second in the area in less than three years.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Drunk driver kills 6, injures 11 in Italy

ROME • A car ploughed into a group of young German tourists in a northern Italy ski resort early yesterday, killing six people and injuring 11.

The deadly crash occurred in Luttach, near Bolzano in the Alto Adige region, shortly after 1am as the victims were gathering to board their bus.

The Italian police said the driver, who was believed to be from the area, had a high alcohol-blood content.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Japanese is oldest living person at 117

TOKYO • Mrs Kane Tanaka has extended her record as the world's oldest person by celebrating her 117th birthday at a nursing home in Fukuoka in southern Japan.

She marked her birthday with a party yesterday, along with staff and friends at the nursing home.

Mrs Tanaka, whose birthday was last Thursday, was last year confirmed as the oldest living person, aged 116 years and 66 days old as of March 9, according to the Guinness World Records.

REUTERS