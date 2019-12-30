World Briefs: 28 people killed in Egypt road crashes

28 people killed in Egypt road crashes

CAIRO • At least 28 people including textile workers and several Asian tourists were killed last Saturday in two separate road crashes in Egypt, official media and other sources said.

The deadlier accident occurred when a bus transporting textile workers collided with a car on the road between the cities of Port Said and Damietta in northern Egypt, state-run Al-Ahram newspaper said.

At least 22 men and women who worked for a clothing factory were killed, the report said.

Hours earlier, two buses carrying tourists collided with a truck east of Cairo, killing two Malaysian women and an Indian man, along with three Egyptians.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

UK posts addresses of honourees

LONDON • The British government has inadvertently posted the addresses of more than 1,000 celebrities, politicians and athletes who had been singled out for annual New Year's honours.

Grease star Olivia Newton-John was made a dame in this year's list.

England cricketing heroes Joe Root and Ben Stokes were also honoured, with film directors Sam Mendes and Steve McQueen also receiving knighthoods.

Sir Elton John saw his status upgraded to the Order of the Companions of Honour.

BLOOMBERG

Face-lifted Big Ben to ring in New Year

LONDON • Britain's Big Ben bell in Parliament's landmark clock tower will ring at midnight on New Year's Eve, marking the start of a year for the first time since its new face was revealed from under scaffolding halfway through restoration work.

The 96m-tall Elizabeth Tower has been enveloped in scaffolding for the past two years.

REUTERS