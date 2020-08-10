World Briefs

Eleven killed in Czech apartment block fire

PRAGUE • A fire at a high-rise apartment block in the Czech Republic killed 11 people, including three children and five other people who jumped to their deaths, firefighters said.

Saturday's fire occurred in the eastern Czech Republic near the Polish border. "The fire broke out in a flat on the 11th floor," a spokesman for local firefighters said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ex-Spanish king said to be in Abu Dhabi

MADRID • Former King Juan Carlos I appears to have travelled to Abu Dhabi after abandoning Spain amid allegations of corruption.

A photograph obtained by the NIUS news website purports to show the former head of state stepping off a plane at the airport in the United Arab Emirates.

Speculation has swirled in Spain on the whereabouts of Juan Carlos, 82, after he shocked the nation by announcing his decision to go into exile in a letter published by the royal family on Aug 3.

BLOOMBERG

Thai protesters seek fresh polls, reforms

BANGKOK • Hundreds of people joined protests against the government across Thailand yesterday, following a day of rallies in Bangkok where protesters called for new elections and constitutional reforms.

On Saturday, more than 1,000 protested in the Thai capital after human rights lawyer Anon Nampa and student activist Panupong Jadnok were arrested and held overnight. They were later released on bail.

Demonstrations have returned to Thailand's streets, calling for the removal of the government of 2014 coup leader Prayut Chan-o-cha after a disputed election last year.

REUTERS