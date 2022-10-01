World Bank to give Ukraine $759m in additional aid

The aid is supported by Britain (US$500 million) and Denmark (US$30 million). PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
4 min ago

WASHINGTON - The World Bank has said it will provide an additional US$530 million (S$759 million) in support to Ukraine, bringing the total aid by the bank to US$13 billion, as Russia's invasion of the country continues.

The aid is supported by Britain (US$500 million) and Denmark (US$30 million), the World Bank said in a statement.

Of the total aid of US$13 billion to Ukraine to date, US$11 billion has been fully disbursed, the bank added.

The World Bank's most recent analysis puts the total long-term cost of reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine over the next three years at well over US$100 billion (S$143 billion), said Mr Arup Banerji, the World Bank's regional country director for Eastern Europe. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top