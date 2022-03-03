World Bank halts all programmes in Russia, Belarus with immediate effect

A man stands inside his apartment, which locals said was damaged by recent shelling, in the separatist-controlled Donetsk region of Ukraine, on March 2, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The World Bank on Wednesday (March 2) said it had stopped all programmes in Russia and Belarus with immediate effect, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and"hostilities against the people of Ukraine."

In a statement, the multilateral development bank said it had not approved any new loans to or investments in Russia since 2014, the year Russia annexed the Crimea region of Ukraine.

The bank said it had not approved any new lending to Belarus since mid-2020, when the United States imposed sanctions on the country over a disputed presidential election.

Follow The Straits Times' live coverage on the Ukraine crisis here.

More On This Topic
Ukrainians say they are fighting on in Kherson, biggest city yet claimed by Russia
Putin battles on two fronts - in Ukraine and on the Russian economy

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top