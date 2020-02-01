Worker killed in collapse of Russian sports complex

SAINT PETERSBURG (AFP) - A worker died on Friday (Jan 31) when a decades-old sports complex collapsed in Saint Petersburg during a demolition operation, officials said.

The huge facility's shell collapsed as workers were dismantling its roof, footage of the accident showed.

One worker was apparently cutting a piece of concrete when almost all of the building that was built in the 1970s came crashing down.

The man tried to escape before plunging into the void in a huge cloud of dust, as his colleague watched helplessly from a safety cage.

The Investigative Committee, which probes major incidents, confirmed that a worker had died and that specialists were trying to determine exactly what happened.