While a tight labour market will lead to higher wages, they have to come alongside increased productivity to avoid the loss of competitiveness, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday.
SEE THE BIG STORY • A4
While a tight labour market will lead to higher wages, they have to come alongside increased productivity to avoid the loss of competitiveness, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday.
SEE THE BIG STORY • A4
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 29, 2022, with the headline Wages should rise with productivity. Subscribe