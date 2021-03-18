Women's safety: UK plan for undercover cops in pubs slammed

LONDON • Plans to send plainclothes police to British nightclubs and improve public lighting to boost women's safety in the wake of a high-profile murder case have been criticised as "laughable" by policing experts and rights campaigners.

The government announced the moves on Monday as the death of Ms Sarah Everard, 33, and the police's handling of a memorial vigil, where they tussled with mourners, fuelled a debate over women's safety and criticism of the police.

Critics said far more wide-ranging action was needed to tackle the root causes of gender-based violence and rebuild damaged trust between women and police forces.

"Undercover officers in bars is laughable," said Ms Susannah Fish, former chief constable of Nottinghamshire Police, who described the move as "eye-catching PR of no substance".

"Sarah Everard had not been in a bar and was simply walking home - as were thousands of women who have suffered harassment, sexual assault, verbal abuse while in public spaces, and will be in the future."

A government spokesman said the extra patrols around bars and clubs would help women feel safe at night, with a successful 2019 pilot initiative by Thames Valley Police in the southern city of Oxford now being rolled out nationwide.

"We recognise that there is more we need to do to tackle" the root causes of gender-based violence and to support women, she added in a statement.

The National Police Chiefs' Council said it was working with the government to understand the details of the proposals.

Ms Everard, a marketing executive, disappeared while walking home from a friend's house on March 3. Her body was later found in the woods about 80km away in south-east England.

Serving London police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, has been charged with kidnap and murder.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the new steps to boost police presence in night-time bars and clubs and improve the safety of public spaces with measures like better lighting and closed-circuit television cameras would "provide greater reassurance" to women.

But they focus on the "symptom" rather than "the cure" to societal norms that normalise men's violence against women, said Ms Deniz Ugur, deputy director at the End Violence Against Women Coalition.

Women's rights campaigners and experts called for action including mandatory school education on sexual consent, campaigns to target rape myths, more money for women's support organisations and for misogyny to be made a hate crime.

More work is also needed to tackle biased attitudes towards sexual harassment and abuse in some sections of the police, said Ms Loretta Trickett, an associate professor at Nottingham Law School, who has worked on issues of misogyny and policing.

"Just providing more street lighting and making sure there are more police officers around nightclubs isn't going to change the culture in wider society and it's not going to change the culture we see in some members of the police force," she added.

Hundreds of people staged protests outside Parliament and London's police headquarters for a third consecutive night on Tuesday, angered by the killing of Ms Everard and government plans to tighten the law on demonstrations.

Police have also faced heavy criticism for their response to the vigil last Saturday, which police chief Cressida Dick said broke Covid-19 social distancing laws.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he had "expressed his unhappiness" to Ms Dick about Saturday's policing, when four women were arrested.

Interior Minister Priti Patel said the scenes appeared "upsetting".

More than 600 protesters near Parliament chanted: "Sack Cressida Dick. Sack Priti Patel."

