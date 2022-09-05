Women in power across Europe

PARIS - Ms Liz Truss, who was unveiled as Britain's new prime minister Monday, joins a group of over a dozen European women who are either president or prime minister of their country.

Here is the list, which does not include Ms Ursula von der Leyen, who became the first woman president of the European Commission in December 2019:

Britain

In Britain, which is part of Europe but no longer part of the European Union, Ms Truss won the leadership race of the ruling Conservative Party, automatically making her leader of the country after Mr Boris Johnson's resignation in July.

Ms Truss is the third woman prime minister after "Iron Lady" Margaret Thatcher, who was in charge from 1979 to 1990, and Ms Theresa May, who governed from 2016 to 2019 - all Conservatives.

Denmark