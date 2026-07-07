Woman suspected in Monaco bombing found shot dead near Kyiv: Report

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The entrance of a residential building in Monaco, where a suspected parcel bomb explosion wounded Ukrainian-born businessman Vadym Yermolaiev and two others on June 29.

The body of a Ukrainian woman suspected of carrying out a bomb attack that targeted a wealthy Ukrainian-born businessman in Monaco on June 29 was found near Ukraine's capital Kyiv, news outlet Ukrainska Pravda reported on July 7 .

Citing sources in law enforcement, the Ukrainian news outlet said the woman had been shot, and her body was found close to 11pm local time on July 6 (4am Singapore time on July 7).

Anastasiia Berezovska, 39, was named as the chief suspect in an Interpol Red Notice, which said she was Ukrainian, spoke German and was wanted by authorities in Monaco for attempted murder, placing an explosive device in a public place with criminal intent, and criminal conspiracy.

Monaco's deputy prosecutor said on July 3 that the attacker had left the principality on foot to nearby France then fled by car to Germany via several European countries, including Italy.

Ukrainian-born Vadym Yermolaiev, his partner and son were wounded in the attack on June 29, sources said.

Ukrainska Pravda, citing another source in the law enforcement agencies, reported that two suspects had already been detained in connection with the case.

Anastasiia Berezovska was named as the chief suspect in an Interpol Red Notice, which said she was Ukrainian and was wanted by authorities in Monaco for attempted murder. PHOTO: REUTERS

One of them is an officer with the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR), while the other is a former law enforcement officer, Ukrainska Pravda said.

Ukrainian police and HUR did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Yermolaiev was given Cypriot nationality in 2019 and was placed under Ukrainian sanctions in 2023. Ukrainian media reported this was for doing business in Russian-occupied Crimea. REUTERS