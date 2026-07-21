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Woman seriously injured in knife attack during church service in Irish town

DUBLIN, July 21 - A woman in her 50s was seriously injured in a knife attack during a Catholic Church service in the southern Irish county of Waterford on Tuesday, police said.

Police arrested a man in his 30s at a house nearby after the assault that occurred just before 1000 local time in the seaside town of Tramore and left the woman needing treatment for serious but non-life threatening injuries in hospital.

In a separate statement, the local Catholic diocese commended the courage shown by the parishioners who assisted during the "frightening incident".

"The Diocese of Waterford and Lismore is deeply shocked by the violent incident which occurred this morning during Mass," the diocese said in the statement. REUTERS