Woman dies in Ukraine's shelling of Russia's Kursk, governor says

A woman died as a result of Ukraine's shelling of the village of Kulbaki in Kursk and her husband was seriously injured, the governor of the Russian region bordering Ukraine said on Sunday.

"A residential building caught fire and a local female resident died," Governor Roman Starovoit said on the Telegram messaging app. "Her husband suffered extensive burns."

Another home was damaged in the village, parts of which were left without supply of electricity.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Blasts and attacks on Russian regions bordering Ukraine have been frequent during the two years since Russia launched war on Ukraine. Russian officials have blamed either Ukrainian forces or pro-Ukrainian saboteurs for the attacks. REUTERS