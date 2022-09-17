Without the Queen at its heart, Commonwealth faces uncertain future

LONDON - When she was a child growing up in Nigeria, Ms Timie Ogunmola's father used to show her black-and-white pictures of his trip to London in 1953 to attend Queen Elizabeth's coronation as an official in what was then his country's colonial administration.

Now a resident of Edinburgh in her 60s, Ms Ogunmola was among thousands of mourners who filed past the Queen's coffin this week as it lay at rest in the city's cathedral, eager to pay her respects to a monarch who has been a fixture in her life.

"We are from the Commonwealth countries. She is the Queen of the Commonwealth for us," said an emotional Ms Ogunmola, shortly after exiting the cathedral. "We grew up seeing her."

The Commonwealth, a club of 56 countries that evolved out of the British Empire after World War Two and which presents itself as a partnership of equals, mattered hugely to the late Queen, who as its head made numerous visits to member states and cultivated friendly ties with their leaders.

Her dedication and longevity meant that many Commonwealth citizens, like Ms Ogunmola, grew up seeing her and felt genuine warmth towards her, a reservoir of goodwill that gave meaning to the organisation.

Her presence at Commonwealth events attracted heads of state and government, giving it diplomatic clout.

Passing the baton

Now that she is gone, the baton passes to her son King Charles, as she had hoped and as was agreed by Commonwealth leaders in 2018, but stepping into her shoes will not be straightforward for the new monarch, who is far less popular.

Some Caribbean ministers have questioned why he should succeed her as head of the Commonwealth, noting the British monarch is not automatically its figurehead and suggesting that this was redolent of the days of Empire, when British colonies were expected to transfer allegiance from one monarch to the next.

The question of colonial legacies, hotly debated in the Caribbean and among some sections of British society, is an underlying tension in the Commonwealth, some observers say.

"Yes, the Queen is a powerful symbol," said Professor Nicole Aljoe, at Northeastern University in Boston.

"She's also a powerful symbol not only of the good stuff, but also of the very negative outcomes that have occurred because of Empire," said Prof Aljoe, who was born in Jamaica.

Some voices within the Commonwealth have called for a reckoning with that history, and King Charles surprised many at its most recent summit of heads of state and government, in Rwanda in June, by raising the issue of slavery.

"I want to acknowledge that the roots of our contemporary association run deep into the most painful period of our history," he said, expressing personal sorrow at the pain caused by the slave trade.