With republicans at the gates, King Charles III meets realm envoys

LONDON - King Charles III hosted his first reception on Sunday for representatives of the Commonwealth realms, the 14 former colonies over which he reigns in addition to Britain - at least for now.

With republican movements gaining ground from Australia to Antigua, one of the 73-year-old's biggest challenges will be how to keep together the worldwide family that his late mother Queen Elizabeth II so loved.

On his third full day as monarch, the king received Ms Patricia Scotland, the secretary general of the 56-nation Commonwealth, at Buckingham Palace before a reception with realm high commissioners and their spouses.

Just hours earlier, Australia and New Zealand had officially named Charles king, following a pomp-filled proclamation in London on Saturday.

But while the effusive tributes to "Mama Queen" - as she was known in Papua New Guinea - left no doubt as to the widespread love for his mother, there are questions as to whether King Charles can inspire the same devotion.

The Caribbean island nation of Barbados last year became the latest nation to declare itself a republic, and others are heading in that direction.

A sizeable proportion of Australians want to become a republic, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, but for now he is focusing on mourning the late queen.

"The important thing is to commemorate the moment that we're in now," he told Britain's Sky News, ruling out a referendum in his first term.

Shortly after Charles was confirmed king of Antigua and Barbuda, Prime Minister Gaston Browne said he intended to hold a republic referendum "within the next three years".

"This is not an act of hostility or any difference between Antigua and Barbuda and the monarchy, but it is the final step to complete that circle of independence," he told ITV News.

In Canada, republicans are in a minority, but a poll last April found 67 per cent opposed King Charles succeeding his mother.

Calls for change are also growing in Jamaica, where Prime Minister Andrew Holness told King Charles' son William in March that the nation was "moving on" as an independent country.

Prince William's tour of the Caribbean with his wife Kate was met with protests and demands for the monarchy to apologise and pay reparations for its role in the slave trade.