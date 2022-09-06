With economy in trouble, Britain gets 'disruptor-in-chief' as leader

LONDON - Ms Liz Truss is happy to make enemies. Britain's next prime minister has likened bureaucrats to "gremlins", insulted domestic and foreign leaders, and said British workers need more grit.

The self-styled "disruptor-in-chief" said Sunday she is ready for unpopular decisions, and will now have to pick who to antagonise most as she responds to the full-throttled cost-of-living crisis facing households and businesses.

Signs point to a Truss U-turn on the handouts she warned against as she courted Conservative Party members, who she will try to appease with the tax cuts. Both measures may upset markets over fears of stoking inflation.

The leadership campaign rhetoric will be quickly forgotten, predicted Professor Will Jennings, at Southampton University.

"It's going to be a huge and sudden shift and change," he said. "Delivering that is going to require a great deal of skill."

Yet, even her close supporters have their doubts, and her victory speech Monday will have done little to dispel questions over her communication skills. Her stilted praise of outgoing leader Boris Johnson led to an awkward silence, before the audience picked up on their cue.

Outlining how she plans to fix an economy in its worst state since the 1970s will dominate the frantic early days of Ms Truss' premiership, which officially begins Tuesday following a meeting with Queen Elizabeth in Scotland.

Mounting pressure

Having given little away during the campaign, Ms Truss, 47, will be expected to lay out her thinking in her first speech as premier in Downing Street on Tuesday afternoon, even if details have to wait until later. A fiscal statement or emergency budget is expected later this month.

She will then start to announce her top ministers, likely including Mr Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor of the Exchequer, ready for a first Cabinet meeting Wednesday.

As well as rampant inflation, she takes charge of a country facing a crumbling National Health Service and labour strikes bringing transport networks to a halt.

Overseas, London is at loggerheads with Brussels and Washington over Brexit, in part due to the path forged by Ms Truss as foreign secretary.

"This is a tough time for the economy. This is a tough time for families up and down the country," Mr Johnson said in his final speech as leader Tuesday. "We can and we will get through it, and we will come out stronger the other side."