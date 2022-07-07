With Boris Johnson set to quit, how will a new British PM be chosen?

LONDON (REUTERS) - Boris Johnson was expected to resign as prime minister on Thursday (July 7), triggering a search for a new British leader.

Below is how a process to find Johnson's successor will work:

- Candidates putting themselves forward for the leadership - and there could be many - must be nominated by two other Conservative lawmakers.

- Conservative lawmakers then hold several rounds of votes to whittle down the field. Each time they are asked to vote for their favoured candidate in a secret ballot, and the person with the fewest votes is eliminated.

- This process is repeated until there are two candidates remaining. Votes previously have been held on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

- The final two candidates are then put to a postal ballot of the wider Conservative Party membership, with the winner named the new leader.

- The leader of the party with a majority in the House of Commons is the de facto prime minister. He or she does not have to call a snap election, but has the power to do so.