Windy high

French highliner Nathan Paulin attempting to walk on a 108m-high slackline spanning about 620m between two wind turbines of the Peuchapatte wind farm in Muriaux, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

The event, organised by wind-energy association Suisse Eole in collaboration with electricity provider Alpiq, was an opportunity to highlight the wind farm, whose production covers the equivalent of 3 per cent of the electricity consumption of the canton of Jura.

The wind farm began operations in 2011. It is often hailed as a model example in the wind energy sector and has been used by the Swiss authorities for official studies on topics including the impact of such a park on the ecosystem.