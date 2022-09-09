William: Popular prince becomes heir to the throne

LONDON - Heir to the throne now that his father has become king, Prince William has stepped up to royal duties after the exit of his brother, Prince Harry, and uncle, Prince Andrew.

Prince William has grown up with a strong sense of his future responsibilities, with King Charles' reign inevitably set to be shorter than that of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

And as the new king ages, Prince William will have a much more visible public profile, preparing for his later role as king, said Professor Robert Hazell, at University College London.

"William will have to undertake more of the load. So, I have no doubt that there will be an increasing share of royal duty that William will assume," he said.

Prince William, 40, has so far managed to carve a life largely out of the spotlight, taking on military and civilian jobs and as a hands-on father of three with his wife, Kate, proving popular with the public.

They are known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and now after the Queen's death, also as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.

The couple have become prominent campaigners for mental health. They have also advocated for protecting the environment and conservation, showing a more modern face to the ancient institution.

"I think that most people think that Prince William and Kate will make a great team and be a great king and queen," said Mr Phil Dampier, a royal author.

Born to be king

From his birth on June 21, 1982, Prince William Arthur Philip Louis Mountbatten-Windsor was destined to be king.

Prince Harry - the "spare" to Prince William's "heir" - came along two years later. But both boys were treated the same in terms of education, with nannies and then boarding school from the age of eight.

He was just 10 when his parents separated, leading to their divorce in 1996, and was 15 when his mother, Princess Diana, was killed in a car crash in 1997.

An enduring image of the young boys was at their mother's funeral, when they walked, heads bowed, through the streets of London behind her funeral cortege to Westminster Abbey.