Why Russia's missiles on Ukraine have limited impact

LONDON - Russia's biggest air strikes against Ukraine since the start of the war killed at least 19 people, drove thousands of Ukrainians back into air raid shelters and knocked out electricity in hundreds of towns and villages.

The strikes - denounced in the West for deliberately hitting civilian targets - have been hailed by hawks in Moscow as a turning point that demonstrates Russia's resolve in what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

But Western military analysts say the strikes came at a staggering cost, depleted a dwindling supply of long-range missiles, hit no major military targets and are unlikely to change the course of a war going badly for Moscow.

"Russia lacks the missiles to mount attacks of this sort often, as it is running out of stocks and the Ukrainians are claiming a high success rate in intercepting many of those already used," wrote emeritus professor of war studies Lawrence Freedman at King's College London.

"This is not, therefore, a new war-winning strategy but a sociopath's tantrum."

How are the attacks portrayed in Russia?

President Vladimir Putin described the strikes as a response to what he called terrorist attacks by Ukraine, including a blast on Sunday that damaged Russia's bridge to Crimea, which it built after annexing the peninsula it seized in 2014.

Hawks in Russia had been demanding for weeks that Mr Putin escalate the conflict, and many of them hailed Monday's attacks.

Mr Ramzan Kadyrov, the Putin loyalist leader of Russia's Chechnya region who had lately called for military commanders to be sacked, said he was now 100 per cent behind the strategy.

Ms Margarita Simonyan, head of RT, Russia's state-run overseas media channel, said Moscow had been waiting for the perfect time to demonstrate its strength.

Quoting a proverb, she posted on Twitter: "A Russian harnesses his horses slowly but drives them quickly."

Mr Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Mr Putin's advisory security council, said Russia would now be able to widen its objectives. "The goal of our future actions, in my view, should be the complete dismantling of the political regime of Ukraine," he said.

Can Russia keep this up?

Ukraine says Russia fired 83 cruise missiles on Monday and 28 on Tuesday, and that it shot down at least 43 of them on Monday and 20 on Tuesday. Moscow said on Monday it fired more than 70 and all its targets were hit.

Both sides say the attack was on a huge scale, unseen at least since Russia's initial wave of air strikes on the first night of the war in February.

Each Kalibr cruise missile is estimated to cost more than US$6.5 million (S$9.3 million), meaning Moscow fired around half a billion dollars worth of missiles on Monday alone.