Who's invited to Queen Elizabeth's funeral - and who's not

LONDON - Hundreds of foreign royals and heads of state are expected to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in London on Monday for one of the biggest diplomatic gatherings in decades.

Westminster Abbey has space for about 2,000 people. Around 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries, along with their partners, are expected, according to BBC and Sky News reports.

Also attending Britain's first state funeral in six decades will be the Queen's family members, courtiers, public figures and British politicians.

World royalty

A host of royals from Europe and further afield have confirmed their attendance at the funeral for Britain's longest-serving monarch.

Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will attend - their first overseas trip since assuming the throne in 2019. The visit marks a departure from Japanese tradition, which rarely sees the emperor attend funerals.

Europe's royal families are closely related after centuries of mingling their bloodlines, so it will be no surprise to see several monarchs from the continent.

King Harald V of Norway, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Dutch King Willem-Alexander, Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Philippe, King of the Belgians will all attend.