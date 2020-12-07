Who will get vaccinated first in Britain

Britain will become the first Western country to deploy a coronavirus vaccine after regulators approved the Pfizer-BioNTech shot last Wednesday.

The government has bought 40 million doses from the companies, enough to inoculate 20 million people on the two-dose regimen.

According to BBC News, the shots will be given in this order of priority:

1. Residents in a care home for older adults, and their carers.

2. People aged 80 and above, and front-line healthcare and social care workers.

3. People aged 75 and above.

4. People aged 70 and above, and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable.

5. People aged 65 and above.

6. People aged 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions.

7. People aged 60 and above.

8. People aged 55 and above.

9. People aged 50 and above.