WHO warns of rising global cases amid fall in testing levels

GENEVA • The World Health Organisation (WHO) has voiced alarm that registered Covid-19 cases are once again rising globally, despite testing levels having dropped significantly.

After falling for weeks, reported Covid-19 cases rose globally by 8 per cent last week, with more than 11 million cases and over 43,000 new deaths registered, the WHO said on Wednesday.

A Straits Times tally pegged new cases at 12.28 million and deaths at 38,578 in the seven days leading up to Wednesday, based on data from the Our World In Data website.

As per the WHO, new cases shot up last week by a full 29 per cent in the Western Pacific region. Case numbers in the region have been rising since the end of December and the Western Pacific has now overtaken Europe as the global hot spot for detected new cases, with 5.02 million, compared with 4.99 million in Europe.

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on Covid-19, lamented the global increase, telling a news conference that it came "despite a significant reduction in testing that's occurring worldwide".

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus agreed, warning that the lack of visibility due to reduced testing meant "the cases we are seeing are just the tip of the iceberg".

"And we know that when cases increase, so do deaths," he said, highlighting "unacceptably high levels of mortality in many countries, especially where vaccination levels are low among susceptible populations".

"We call on all countries to remain vigilant," he said, stressing "the pandemic is not over".

More than two years into the pandemic, which has officially claimed more than six million lives - with the true figure believed to be several times higher - the resurgence in reported cases is due to a "combination of factors", Dr Van Kerkhove said.

She highlighted that the Omicron variant is still spreading "at a very intense level around the world". One of the sub-lineages of that variant, BA2, is particularly transmissible and is now by far the most prevalent in samples collected and sequenced.

"This is the most transmissible variant we have seen of the Sars-CoV-2 virus to date," she said.