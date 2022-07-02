WHO warns of 'high levels' of Covid-19 in Europe this summer

COPENHAGEN • The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it expects "high levels" of Covid-19 in Europe this summer and called on countries to monitor the spread as cases trebled in the past month.

"As countries across the European region have lifted the social measures that were previously in place, the virus will transmit at high levels over the summer," WHO Europe regional director Hans Kluge told Agence France-Presse on Thursday.

"This virus won't go away just because countries stop looking for it. It's still spreading, it's still changing, and it's still taking lives."

With the milder but more contagious Omicron sub-variant BA.5 spreading across the continent, the 53 countries in the WHO European region are currently registering just under 500,000 cases daily, according to the organisation's data. That is up from around 150,000 cases daily at the end of May.

Austria, Cyprus, France, Germany, Greece, Luxembourg and Portugal were the countries with the highest incidence rates.

"We hope that the strong vaccine programmes most member states have implemented, together with prior infection, will mean that we avoid the more severe consequences that we saw earlier in the pandemic," Dr Kluge said. "However, our recommendations remain."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

