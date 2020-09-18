WHO warns of 'alarming rates of transmission' in Europe

COPENHAGEN • The World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday warned of "alarming rates of transmission" of Covid-19 across Europe and cautioned countries against shortening quarantine periods.

WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge said the number of coronavirus cases seen this month "should serve as a wake-up call for all of us".

A new record was set on Sept 11, with some 54,000 cases recorded in 24 hours. The 53 member states of WHO Europe have recorded nearly five million Covid-19 cases.

The health body also said it would not change its guidance calling for a 14-day quarantine period for anyone exposed to the novel coronavirus.

"Our quarantine recommendation of 14 days has been based on our understanding of the incubation period and transmission of the disease. We would only revise that on the basis of a change of our understanding of the science," WHO Europe's senior emergency officer Catherine Smallwood said. In France, for instance, the recommended length for self-isolation in case of exposure has been reduced from 14 to seven days.

"Knowing the immense individual and societal impact even a slight reduction in the length of quarantine can have... I encourage countries of the region to make scientific due process with their experts and explore safe reduction options," Dr Kluge said.

