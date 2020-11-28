WHO warns countries with falling Covid-19 cases to stay alert

People wearing protective face masks walk in the street in Geneva.PHOTO: AFP
GENEVA (REUTERS) - Even if countries see a fall in coronavirus cases, they need to stay vigilant, Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organisation's technical lead for Covid-19, said on Friday (Nov 27).

"What we don't want to see is situations where you are moving from lockdown to bringing (the virus) under control to another lockdown," she told a virtual briefing in Geneva.

Nearly 61 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 1.4 million have died, according to a Reuters tally.

"It is in our power to keep transmission low," she said. "We have seen dozens of countries show us that it can be brought under control and kept under control."

 

