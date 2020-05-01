WHO warns against neglecting vaccinations during pandemic

COPENHAGEN • The World Health Organisation's (WHO) European office warned yesterday that to keep other infectious diseases in check, vaccination programmes must remain a priority, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

The warning came as the United Nations body noted that while the spread of the coronavirus seemed to be "plateauing in Western Europe, the gradient of the epi curve steepens as we look east".

"Immunisation services are essential. If they have been interrupted, catch-up measures must be taken as quickly as possible," Dr Hans Kluge, WHO's regional director for Europe, told reporters.

"We cannot allow the impact of Covid-19 to be amplified by neglecting other vital health protection measures."

WHO's European branch was particularly concerned about a resurgence of measles, which affected 6,000 people on the continent in the first two months of this year.

Dr Siddhartha Datta, the programme manager for vaccine-preventable diseases and immunisation at WHO Europe, said: "Immunisation has never been more important. Measles and other infectious diseases are very much here among us, and the time to prevent them is now."

To this end, countries need to ensure their health systems are set up to be able to work in parallel with those dedicated to the care of coronavirus patients.

Dr Kluge said: "Dual-track health systems can offer the flexibility and resilience needed to manage repeated waves of coronavirus infections and the increasing demand for other services."

WHO's European branch has recorded more than 1.4 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus and over 129,000 deaths.

It noted that Spain, followed by Italy, Britain, Germany and France, still had the highest number of cases, but thanks to social distancing and lockdown measures, "a plateau or reduction in the number of new cases" could be seen.

But in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine, the number of cases has increased over the past seven days, while infections have stabilised in Turkey.

WHO's emergency committee was scheduled to meet yesterday to assess the pandemic, three months after declaring it an international emergency. Globally, the number of cases is over 3.2 million, with the death toll at almost 230,000.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE