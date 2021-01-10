WHO urges rich countries not to hog vaccines

GENEVA • The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called on wealthy nations not to hog all the available Covid-19 vaccines as the world battles to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged rich countries to stop cutting their own deals with manufacturers to snap up the first wave of vaccines, which could result in a price hike for others.

He said that 42 countries had started rolling out their Covid-19 vaccination programmes, of which 36 were high-income nations and six were middle-income.

Low and most middle-income countries have not received any vaccines yet.

"No country is exceptional and should cut the queue and vaccinate all their population, while some remain with no supply," Dr Tedros said, pushing wealthier countries to free up excess doses for the globally shared Covax programme.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

