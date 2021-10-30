WHO seeks $31b from rich nations to battle Covid-19

GENEVA • The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said it needs US$23.4 billion (S$31.5 billion) over the next 12 months for its plan to conquer Covid-19, urging the Group of 20 (G-20) to show some leadership and pay up.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus bluntly told the G-20 global powers, meeting this weekend in Rome, that they could no longer leave poorer countries hanging out to dry in the pandemic.

Dr Tedros said the money would secure vaccines, tests and treatments - and could prevent another five million deaths.

The G-20 has the "ability to make the political and financial commitments that are needed to end this pandemic", Dr Tedros told a press conference on Thursday. "We are at a decisive moment, requiring decisive leadership to make the world safer."

The WHO-led Access to Covid Tools Accelerator (Act-A) is aimed at developing, producing, procuring and distributing tools to tackle the pandemic. The US$23.4 billion needed to fund it "pales in comparison to the trillions of dollars in economic losses caused by the pandemic and the cost of stimulus plans to support national recoveries", the WHO said.

"Fully funding the Act-Accelerator is a global health security imperative for us all - the time to act is now," said Dr Tedros.

But the call to arms risks meeting the same fate as previous attempts to get wealthy countries to feel ashamed about the ever-growing gap between their own level of protection against the virus and that of the world's poorest nations.

The WHO said only 0.4 per cent of tests and 0.5 per cent of vaccine doses deployed so far had been used in low-income countries, which make up 9 per cent of the world's population.

It said its plan would see Act-A shift towards a more targeted focus on addressing the supply gaps in poorer countries.

"Nowhere is this inequity more apparent than on the African continent, where just 8 per cent of the population have received a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine," said South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Just five of 54 African countries are projected to meet the WHO's year-end target of fully vaccinating 40 per cent of their population.

AVERTING DEATHS It would be unethical for all these vaccines to be wasted when globally there are 10,000 deaths from Covid-19 every day, many of which could be averted. A LETTER, urging rich nations to transfer surplus Covid-19 vaccines to low-income countries. Its 100 signatories are former leaders and government ministers, including former UN chief Ban Ki-moon and former British PM Gordon Brown.

Act-A gave birth to the Covax facility, designed to ensure poorer countries could access eventual vaccines, correctly predicting that richer nations would hog all the doses coming off the production lines. So far, Covax has delivered 425 million doses to 144 territories - way below where it hoped to be.

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said over a billion donated doses had been pledged to the scheme - but only about 15 per cent had actually materialised. She also said 62 countries had started administering boosters and more states are considering the move.

Dr Swaminathan said that close to a million booster doses were being injected per day - triple the amount of vaccines being administered in low-income countries.

WHO wants a moratorium on boosters until the end of the year to free up jabs for poorer nations.

The UN health agency has authorised six vaccines for emergency use during the pandemic.

Dr Mariangela Simao, chief of the world body's access to vaccines, said the agency was assessing eight candidate jabs, including that of India's Bharat Biotech, on which it is hoping to finalise the process next week.

Meanwhile, a group of former presidents and prime ministers have banded together to urge the G-20 leaders to use the weekend meeting in Rome to agree on how to transfer surplus Covid-19 vaccines to low-income countries,

In a letter yesterday to Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy, the current G-20 chair, 100 former leaders and government ministers urged him to use the summit to address what they said was an unfair distribution of vaccines.

The group said the United States, European Union members, Britain and Canada would be stockpiling 240 million unused vaccine doses by the end of the month, which these nations' militaries could immediately airlift to countries in greater need.

By the end of next February, a total of 1.1 billion surplus vaccine doses could be transferred, it said.

"It would be unethical for all these vaccines to be wasted when globally there are 10,000 deaths from Covid-19 every day, many of which could be averted," said the letter, whose signatories include former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon, former British prime minister Gordon Brown and former Brazilian president Fernando Cardoso.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS