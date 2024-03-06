WHO says resistance to GSK's HIV drug is growing

Dolutegravir pills used in the treatment of HIV are seen at the Kenyan ministry of heath offices in Nairobi, Kenya, June 27, 2017. Picture taken June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Updated
Mar 06, 2024, 12:55 AM
Published
Mar 06, 2024, 12:35 AM

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that drug resistance is growing in HIV patients who received GSK's treatment, dolutegravir.

The resistance is exceeding levels observed in clinical trials, the global health agency said, citing observational and country-generated survey data.

It ranged from 3.9% to 8.6% and reached 19.6% among people who received the treatment and transitioned to a dolutegravir-containing antiretroviral therapy while having high HIV viral loads.

GSK did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Since 2018, the WHO has recommended the use of dolutegravir as the preferred first- and second-line HIV treatment for all population groups. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top